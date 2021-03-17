Crews head to report of house fire caused by lightning southeast of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were headed to a report of a possible house fire caused by a lightning strike early Wednesday just southeast of Topeka.

The incident was reported at 4:30 a.m. at a residence in the 3600 block of S.E. Tecumseh Road.

The initial report indicated the roof near the back portion of the residence may have been on fire.

Flames and smoke were showing from the second story of the residence when crews arrived.

The Shawnee Heights fire department was responding to the incident.

Those inside the home were reported to have made it outside safely.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.