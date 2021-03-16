Advertisement

Woman arrested for possession of meth after traffic stop

Bobbie Vandiver was arrested for possession of methamphetamine after a Tuesday morning traffic...
Bobbie Vandiver was arrested for possession of methamphetamine after a Tuesday morning traffic stop.(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after an officer found methamphetamine in her possession during a traffic stop.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says a 44-year-old woman is in custody and faces multiple charges, including possession of methamphetamine, after a traffic stop at NW 75 Highway and NW 46th St. on Tuesday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s office, on Tuesday, March 16, just before 10 a.m., a deputy stopped a silver 2005 Honda Accord at NW 75 Highway and NW 46th St. It said a K9 unit with the Kansas Highway Patrol helped, and during the investigation, the K9 was deployed and drugs were found in the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office said Bobbie J. Vandiver, 44, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections. It said Vandiver was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with law enforcement.

The incident is still under investigation.

