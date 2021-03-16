Whispering Pines Apartments offering $1,000 for information leading to arrest in recent fires

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After four intentionally set blazes in a three-day period, a southwest Topeka apartment complex is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for setting the fires.

The fires have occurred at the Whispering Pines Apartments, located in the 5800 block of S.W. Candletree Drive.

Officials at Whispering Pines Apartments on Tuesday morning told 13 NEWS residents are “on edge” as a result of the recent fires, three of which occurred late Monday afternoon. The other fire occurred on Friday afternoon.

The officials said they are committed to making improvements at the apartment complex and keeping the residents who live there safe.

Around 5 p.m. Monday, the Topeka Fire Department was called to a building at 5801 S.W. Candletree Drive on the Whispering Pines grounds.

Crews responding to the fire reported nothing was showing from outside the three-story building, said Topeka Fire Marshal Todd Harrison. However, upon investigation, firefighters found light smoke inside the building and quickly extinguished the blaze, keeping it confined to the structure where it started.

While crews were battling that blaze, Harrison said, another fire was reported, this one in another building at 5810 S.W. Candletree Drive on the Whispering Pines property. As crews began to extinguish that fire, another blaze was reported in a building at 5811 S.W. Candletree Drive.

The additional fires also were confined to the structures where they started.

Harrison said fire crews used an aerial ladder to rescue two people from a second-story deck at the building at 5811 S.W. Candletree Drive.

All occupants from the other units were able to make it outside safely on their own, Harrison said.

A Topeka Fire Department investigator was called to teh scene to determine the origin and cause of the blazes. The preliminary investigation indicated the cause of the fires was incendiary, or intentionally set.

The estimated loss from the blazes was $21,200, of which $21,000 was to the structure and $200 to contents.

Topeka fire crews also were called to a building at 5842 S.W. Candletree Drive around 1:30 p.m. Friday in connection with another intentionally set fire at the Whispering Pines Apartments, officials said.

In that incident, first-arriving crews found smoke coming from the three-story wooden-frame building, Harrison said.

The Friday blaze caused an estimated $1,000 in damage, all of which was to the structure.

Whispering Pines has several three-story buildings housing a total of 320 units, officials said.

Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. Whispering Pines Apartments is putting up the $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for setting the fires.

