USD 345 approved community task force to possibly change district’s name at school board meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - USD 345 Board of Education began discussions at their school board meeting on Monday night about renaming the district.

Monday night was the first time USD 345 board members discussed possibly changing the district’s name.

The board approved creating a community task force to work through future discussions.

“Each and every time that a new student of color or a new staff member comes aboard and asks why is the school name Seaman?” Seaman alumni said at the meeting.

“Or we can change the name, we can accept that our district was founded by a man of lofty dreams, however, we do not wish to shed light. We can leave his name in the history books and allow this to be the moment we claim our story our own,” she continued.

About 20 people signed up to speak to the board about the district’s name. However, not everyone agreed it needed to be changed.

A mother, whose kids attended the Seaman schools asked, “If you just look around this gym, just this gym right here, how many things are going to have to change that we’re gonna have to put money into? Then I would ask you if we can put money into that, why couldn’t we put more money into paying more teachers?”

The discussion began last Fall when student journalists found information confirming the district’s namesake, Fred Seaman, was a leader in the KKK.

The board president proposed appointing a community task force to continue discussions.

Other board members also spoke on the issue.

“I denounce racism just as everybody else at this table, and I strongly support that we develop a process to identify how to heal this community,” USD 345 board member Keith Griffith said.

I believe the only way we can move forward is to address this issue with racism and bullying now,” USD 345 board member, Karl McNorton added. “A man mentioned earlier that it starts in the home, it really does start in the home, but these kids are here in our school, so it has to start with our staff, it has to start with our administration and students it has to start with you.”

Before the meeting, about 30 students rallied outside the high school, supporting a name change.

“Through changing the name, we will simply just no longer be represented by him and his values that he was associated with,” student organizer and Senior at Seaman High School, Kaya Pyle emphasized. “We will stay the same regardless of what we are called, however we just don’t want to be represented any longer by the races values that are associated with Seaman.

USD 345 President James Adams says the task force is a step forward.

“Even though there’s a very positive outcome by engaging your community, limiting folks to three minutes is not productive. It’s a chance to say something, but we want to be able to have deeper engagement and more healthy exchange,” Adams explained.

“But definitely apart of what the advisory group talks about and trying to weigh variables of this issue. There’s a lot of factors and that being one of them is the financial aspect. We want to be supportive of our community, so right now the money part is important, but not what we’re focusing on the most. Right now we’re just focused on making sure everyone is listened to,” Adams added.

Board members said they plan to hire the Kansas Leadership Center to guide the process.

USD 345 says they expect the task force will begin work soon.

