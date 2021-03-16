Advertisement

Tuesday night forecast: Storms return tonight

A severe weather risk does exist early Wednesday
By Jeremy Goodwin
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Heavy rain is expected early in the morning of St Patrick’s Day. A few Severe Storms are possible early morning as well.

The biggest concern with the storms is the risk for severe weather tonight (hail/wind threat) and the flooding risk between tonight through Thursday especially near rivers/creeks. While there is a chance of snow mixing in with the rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning and there may be minor accumulation, it’ll mainly be on grassy surfaces with low impacts especially on the roads.

This Afternoon: Cloudy for most, some partial clearing possible south of I-70. Highs in the low-mid 50s for most, mid 50s to around 60° for those that get some sun. Winds E 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Showers/storms move in after midnight from south to north. Hail/strong winds may accompany some of the storms so don’t be surprised if your weather radio goes off due to a severe t-storm warning. At this time the tornado risk is very low and isn’t a concern (this is different from yesterday where the tornado warnings were due to storms rotating from a stationary boundary that will not be there tonight). Lows in the low 40s. Winds E/NE 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow: Showers and storms will continue (there may be a break from late morning to mid afternoon which would increase the risk for strong to severe storms in the afternoon). Highs will be stuck in the 40s to low 50s. Winds NE 15-30 mph.

Rain with snow mixes in at times Wednesday night into Thursday morning with rain winding down from west to east during the day Thursday. It’ll be cool again Thursday especially if rain lingers into the afternoon. May end up being in the mid-upper 40s for most spots. Gusts still up to 30 mph.

Warmer weather builds back in with highs in the 50s Friday and 60s this weekend. Friday may be the pick day of the week with winds around 10 mph and comfortable temperatures. While it will be warmer this weekend, it’ll likely come with winds gusting around 25 mph both days.

Taking Action:

  1. Get any outdoor chores done this evening. Rain moves back in overnight.
  2. Severe weather is possible from midnight to sunrise (hail/wind risk)
  3. While we won’t have precipitation all day, the chance exists all day tomorrow and Thursday. We’ll continue to monitor all hazards possible: lightning, flooding, hail/wind and even snow. Tornado risk is very low.
Hail/wind risk for storms after midnight
Hail/wind risk for storms after midnight(SPC/WIBW)
Hail/wind threat
Hail/wind threat(SPC/WIBW)

