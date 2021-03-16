Advertisement

Tornado damages roofs, siding in Johnson County, Kansas

(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Severe thunderstorms rolled through the Kansas City area on Monday, spawning at least one brief tornado touchdown that damaged homes and downed fences and tree limbs.

The National Weather Service said on Twitter that law enforcement reported a tornado had touched down in rural southeast Johnson County south of Overland Park, Kansas.

KMBC-TV reported about 20 homes had roofing and siding damage. Early television footage showed minor structural damage and other debris on the ground.

The National Weather Service issued the first of several warnings in the Kansas City area shortly before 4 p.m. after radar indicated rotation in the clouds.

