Topeka bars partner to bring Irish spirit downtown ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Even though Irish Fest will be delayed until September, four restaurants and bars are finding ways to celebrate the culture’s cuisine on St. Patrick’s Day.

Brew Bank, The Pennant, Iron Rail Brewing and Celtic Fox will feature

The Pennant has a festive pop-up bar dubbed “Shamrock Madness” featuring specialty food and drinks.

Iron Rail Brewing also features special menu items.

Brew Bank’s featured drinks include Irish Brew Latte and the Irish Maid which will be served all week.

For dessert, they’re serving an Irish cream tart cheesecake to be served while supplies last.

They’re debuting Emma’s Bistro Pizza which features ingredients like bleu cheese cream spread, spinach, apples and walnuts.

Celtic Fox will kick off their celebration at 8 am on St. Patrick’s Day of corn beef and hash, eggs, biscuits, gravy, sausage links and Irish coffee with corn beef and cabbage starting at lunch.

There will be live music beginning at 7 pm.

Katie Turner, Celtic Fox’s General Manager, said St. Patrick’s Day celebrations come naturally to the business.

“For a place like us you just can’t get away from it,” she said Tuesday.

“It is what we are, we live and breathe Irish stuff and St. Patrick’s Day and so we’re going to do our best to make it as memorable of a holiday as we can in these trying times.”

The partnership is an attempt to make up for the pot of gold usually brought in from the annual parade which will now be held in September.

“The parade is always a day that kind of helps us covers us for the entire year,” Turner said.

“So without that this year we just have to be a little bit more careful make sure we budget things appropriately to get through to September.”

The teamwork has received praise from Downtown Topeka Incorporated (DTI).

“It’s amazing to see all the downtown businesses really work together to help people will be drawn into the downtown area and celebrate local restaurants for St. Patrick’s Day,“ said DTI’s President, Rhiannon Friedman.

“I think with the parade being delay this year it was important that the local businesses especially Celtic Fox some of them that have that Irish heritage and the Irish background that they continue to push forward and celebrate the holiday in a way that special really pay homage to that.”

Turner said the holiday would not be complete without some collaboration.

“I think it’s really important that downtown businesses work together and form a partnership so that we can make downtown area they want to come as opposed to a single space that stands about,” she said.

“If we can really pull together and create a fun environment that’s fun for everybody.”

Celtic Fox’s corn beef and cabbage and drink specials are available all week.

