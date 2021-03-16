Advertisement

Tom Brady gives out phone number for fans to text him

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady wants to hear from the public.

And that means you, if you’re so inclined.

He took to Twitter on Monday and posted a video in which he gave out his cellphone number.

“Hey what’s up everyone, so this is a real first for me, but I’ve been talked into giving out my cellphone on the internet,” Brady says in the video.

“So listen, rule number one, before we get into any of this, no texting on game days. Really, though, what this is, it’s a tool that will allow me to communicate more directly with my fans and my followers, where we can actually do a better job of responding to you and your questions and all the great messages.

“Sometimes it gets hard to sort through the ‘You suck, Brady’ in the [Twitter] comments. I know there’s quite a few of those over the years. It’s usually from the Jet fans, but to be clear, if you do text me, ‘You suck,’ yes, I’ll see it, and I may or may not respond. So, shoot me a message. I promise I’m going to get back to as many of you guys as possible, when I have the time.”

Brady has 1.8 million followers on Twitter.

You can hit him up at 415-612-1737.

Is it really his main personal number? Probably not. But like he said, he’s going to be checking this one and responding.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas moving to Phases 3 and 4 of vaccine distribution
The KBI is assisting the Osage Co. Sheriff's Office investigate a suspicious death in Burlingame.
KBI assisting Osage Co. Sheriff with homicide investigation
One person was reported to have been injured in a hit-and-run crash early Monday at N.W. Gordon...
One person injured early Monday in North Topeka crash
EARTHQUAKE lettering, with highlights on epicenter symbol and cracked wall, finished graphic
Pair of earthquakes strike Wichita in a matter of minutes
Gary Woodland chips off the 17th green during the final round of the U.S. Open Championship...
Topeka native Gary Woodland withdraws from tournament due to COVID-19

Latest News

Michelle Obama's cooking show for kids hits Netflix.
Michelle Obama's Netflix cooking show debuts
A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of killing three adults and a child, wounding...
GRAPHIC: Four family members killed over stimulus check in Ind., witness says
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, flanked by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, and Rep. Lucy McBath,...
Advocates seek Biden push on gun bills, but prospects iffy
Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Sullentrop was arrested for DUI on Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Senate Majority Leader arrested for DUI
FILE - Actor Yaphet Kotto appears on his wedding day in Baltimore, Md., on July 12, 1998.
Yaphet Kotto of ‘Live and Let Die,’ ‘Alien,’ dies at 81