Advertisement

Tinder to let users run background checks on dates

For a yet-to-be-determined price, Tinder users will be able to do a background check on a...
For a yet-to-be-determined price, Tinder users will be able to do a background check on a potential date.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Feeling uneasy about your future Tinder date?

For a yet-to-be-determined price, Tinder users will be able to do a background check on a potential date. The online dating site is integrating the feature later this year.

Users would just need a first name and phone number or a full name to do the check.

The feature will pull a person’s criminal history by collecting public records, like arrests, reports of violence, abuse and restraining orders.

Tinder says testing of the new feature will take place in the coming months.

Match Group, Inc., Tinder’s parent company, will likely roll it out on its other platforms, OkCupid, Hinge, and Match.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The KBI is assisting the Osage Co. Sheriff's Office investigate a suspicious death in Burlingame.
KBI assisting Osage Co. Sheriff with homicide investigation
Kansas moving to Phases 3 and 4 of vaccine distribution
Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Sullentrop was arrested for DUI on Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Senate Majority Leader arrested for DUI
One person was reported to have been injured in a hit-and-run crash early Monday at N.W. Gordon...
One person injured early Monday in North Topeka crash
For many Kansans, problems persist with trying to file for unemployment benefits on the Kansas...
Engineers dive into KDOL issues, hope new info. can help Kansans missing payments

Latest News

The victims were returning home from a large livestock market in Banibangou, near Niger’s...
Gunmen kill at least 58 in attack on Niger market sellers
Joe Biden is the first president in decades to go this long without holding a formal question...
Biden to hold first formal news conference next week
The Brown Co. Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for Robert Anderson.
Sheriff’s Office issues Silver Alert for Brown Co. man
Before both jurors were selected, the defense attorney for Derek Chauvin filed a motion to...
Battle over Floyd’s 2019 arrest highlights key trial issue
President Joe Biden speaks to the gathered media members upon arrival at the White House in...
In Pennsylvania, Biden showcases aid to small businesses