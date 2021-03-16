Advertisement

Supreme Court appoints one to District Magistrate Judges Certification Committee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has appointed a new judge to the District Magistrate Judges Certification Committee.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it has appointed District Magistrate Judge Kevin Kimball to the District Magistrate Judges Certification Committee. It said he will complete an unexpired term that will end on June 30, 2023, for Judge Peggy Alford, who retired.

According to the Court, Kimball serves in Franklin Co. in the 4th Judicial District, which also includes Anderson, Coffey and Osage counties.

The Court said magistrate judges that are not licensed attorneys are required to complete a certification program overseen by the Supreme Court. It said the committee oversees the certification. It said other members of the committee are as follows:

  • District Magistrate Judge Deb Anderson, serving in Norton County of the 17th Judicial District;
  • District Magistrate Judge Kenton Gleason, serving in Hodgeman County of the 24th Judicial District; and
  • District Magistrate Judge James Kepple, serving in Riley County of the 21st Judicial District.

