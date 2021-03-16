Advertisement

Brown Co. man returns home after Silver Alert issued

The Brown Co. Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for Robert Anderson.
The Brown Co. Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for Robert Anderson.(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Robert Anderson has returned home.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says Robert L. Anderson has returned home safely after a Silver Alert was issued on Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff’s Office issues Silver Alert for Brown Co. man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a Brown Co. man.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it is looking for an elderly man that drove away from his home around 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office said Robert Lee Anderson is an 80-year-old man, driving a maroon-colored 2014 Ford F-150 pickup truck with license plate 275-BGU and a bumper sticker “Brown County Democrats on the rise.”

Anderson was last seen headed north on S. 7th St.

If anyone sees Anderson, they are asked to contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 785-742-7125 immediately.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The KBI is assisting the Osage Co. Sheriff's Office investigate a suspicious death in Burlingame.
KBI assisting Osage Co. Sheriff with homicide investigation
Kansas moving to Phases 3 and 4 of vaccine distribution
Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Sullentrop was arrested for DUI on Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Senate Majority Leader arrested for DUI
One person was reported to have been injured in a hit-and-run crash early Monday at N.W. Gordon...
One person injured early Monday in North Topeka crash
For many Kansans, problems persist with trying to file for unemployment benefits on the Kansas...
Engineers dive into KDOL issues, hope new info. can help Kansans missing payments

Latest News

Kansas state Reps. Stephanie Byers, left, D-Wichita, and Brandon Woodard, D-Lenexa, confer...
Proposal to ban transgender athletes advances in Kansas
Resolution that honors Father Emil Kapaun passes U.S. Senate
Live at Five
Heavy rain late tonight and early Wednesday
Tuesday night forecast: Storms return tonight
53 applications approved for City Utility Loan Program