Brown Co. man returns home after Silver Alert issued

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Robert Anderson has returned home.

The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says Robert L. Anderson has returned home safely after a Silver Alert was issued on Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff’s Office issues Silver Alert for Brown Co. man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a Brown Co. man.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it is looking for an elderly man that drove away from his home around 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office said Robert Lee Anderson is an 80-year-old man, driving a maroon-colored 2014 Ford F-150 pickup truck with license plate 275-BGU and a bumper sticker “Brown County Democrats on the rise.”

Anderson was last seen headed north on S. 7th St.

If anyone sees Anderson, they are asked to contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 785-742-7125 immediately.

