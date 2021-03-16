Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Sheriff seizes about $50,000, 22 pounds of meth in drug bust

(WYMT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office seized about $50,000 and 22 pounds of meth during a drug bust.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says the results of a recent investigation by the Shawnee County Drug Enforcement Task Force include the arrest of four people who were charged with the distribution of methamphetamine.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, it also seized about $50,000 and 22 pounds of methamphetamine.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The KBI is assisting the Osage Co. Sheriff's Office investigate a suspicious death in Burlingame.
KBI assisting Osage Co. Sheriff with homicide investigation
Kansas moving to Phases 3 and 4 of vaccine distribution
Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Sullentrop was arrested for DUI on Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Senate Majority Leader arrested for DUI
One person was reported to have been injured in a hit-and-run crash early Monday at N.W. Gordon...
One person injured early Monday in North Topeka crash
For many Kansans, problems persist with trying to file for unemployment benefits on the Kansas...
Engineers dive into KDOL issues, hope new info. can help Kansans missing payments

Latest News

The Brown Co. Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for Robert Anderson.
Sheriff’s Office issues Silver Alert for Brown Co. man
Families affected by COVID could be eligible for statewide rental, utility assistance
(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)
Ft. Riley Henry Drive construction delayed
Kansas to expand nursing home visitation rules