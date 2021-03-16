Shawnee Co. Sheriff seizes about $50,000, 22 pounds of meth in drug bust

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office seized about $50,000 and 22 pounds of meth during a drug bust.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says the results of a recent investigation by the Shawnee County Drug Enforcement Task Force include the arrest of four people who were charged with the distribution of methamphetamine.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, it also seized about $50,000 and 22 pounds of methamphetamine.

The incident is still under investigation.

