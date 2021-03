TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - SENT Topeka has moved its ribbon-cutting ceremony for the SENT Prep Academy to April 17.

SENT Topeka says it has moved its SENT Prep Academy ribbon-cutting ceremony to Saturday, April 17, from 9 to 11 a.m.

The academy is located at 206 SE Lakewood Court.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.