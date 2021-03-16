Advertisement

Senate Majority Leader arrested for DUI

Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Sullentrop was arrested for DUI on Tuesday, March 16, 2021
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop was arrested early Tuesday morning for a DUI and an attempt to flee.

According to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections, Gene Suellentrop was arrested just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday for driving under the influence, speeding, improper crossover on a divided highway and attempting to run from the police.

No bond has been set.

