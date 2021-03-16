Senate Majority Leader arrested for DUI

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop was arrested early Tuesday morning for a DUI and an attempt to flee.

According to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections, Gene Suellentrop was arrested just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday for driving under the influence, speeding, improper crossover on a divided highway and attempting to run from the police.

No bond has been set.

