Sen. Moran encourages President Biden to support American manufacturers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran has encouraged President Joe Biden to invest in the domestic supply chain and support American manufacturers.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he has called on President Joe Biden in a letter to renew the federal government’s commitment to support Kansas and American manufacturers in response to the Department of Health and Human Services’ decision to cut back purchases of viral transport media being produced in the U.S.

“As the nation was in the midst of an unprecedented public health emergency last spring, Kansans scaled-up manufacturing of viral collection products necessary for widespread COVID-19 testing,” Sen. Moran wrote. “However, despite the broad and bipartisan acknowledgment the United States must focus on building up our domestic supply chain, I understand that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is cutting back on purchasing viral transport media after moving last year to ensure its availability. The United States must learn from our past mistakes and make sure we have domestic suppliers of products critical to Americans’ health.”

Sen. Moran said the good outweighs the bad when it comes to investing in domestic sourcing.

“When it comes to investing in domestic sources of critical products, the benefits far outweigh the costs, as you recognized when signing your Made in America executive order in January,” Sen. Moran continued. “Should we forget the lesson learned from just a year ago, Americans will pay the price for years to come as our supply chain returns to its pre-pandemic orientation. We ought to support American manufacturing capabilities in order to end our tenuous reliance on foreign suppliers. In doing so, we will also protect American livelihoods.”

To read the full letter, click here.

