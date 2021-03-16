Seaman High School twins sign on to stick together to Emporia State

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senior star student-athletes at Seaman High School, who are twins, signed on to stick together in a new journey.

Standout student-athletes Reid and Riley Cowan officially accepted an opportunity on Tuesday to attend Emporia State University together.

“These are my last two, so this is very emotional,” Reid and Riley’s mother, Cassie emphasized. “Since the get-go, they’ve just been best friends and they have been inseparable. It’s just a bond, they have protective of each other, it may be a little interesting in college, for her to have two brothers.”

Their father Jeff agreed, “Riley committed to Emporia State first, and when she knew Reid was giving consideration, I’m not sure how excited she was, but they’re very close and they’re excited to continue on together.”

The tight-knit duo didn’t hesitate to continue their connection.

“We love each other, we’re like best friends, but you know we get annoyed of each other obviously, we’re siblings,” Reid explained.

“It is what it is, but I’m excited to keep sharing that bond and go down to Emporia with her. because I can make sure that no jerks can touch her, so that’s good. So I’m excited to see her pretty often instead of having to wait,” Reid added.

Riley will continue with playing soccer at Emporia State, while Reid pursues football.

“I’m just really excited to be going to Emporia, I’ve always wanted to since I was a little girl, and going with my brother just kind of just gives a little reassurance, because I’ll have someone there with me,” Riley said.

“I’ve always wanted to do something with people and so I just decided that nursing will be the best option for me,” Riley added.

“I just feel really blessed, my family has given me every opportunity to pursue my dream and I really appreciate all of them, and I’m excited right now and I’m excited to see what the future holds,” Reid said.

“I’m really looking forward to getting that team aspect again and just going to college, I’m pretty excited to meet new friends and meet new people,” Reid added.

Reid and Riley’s parents look forward to continuing their family tradition.

“I can’t be more proud of all my kids, they work really hard, and to get to that level of play, it takes a lot of hard work and dedication, and they’re kind people as well,” Cassie said. “So I’ll have three at one school and one at another, so it’s really exciting.”

“Looking back on the years, a lot of activities, a lot of sports events through all four kids, knowing that there’s a chapter that’s ending in the high school, it will be different, but also knowing there’s a lot of excitement to look forward to,” Jeff added.

Riley will be studying Nursing at Emporia State, while Reid will study Dentistry.

