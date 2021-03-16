Advertisement

Riley County police investigating truck theft, criminal use of financial card

Riley County police are investigating the theft of a pickup truck and criminal use of a financial card reported over the weekend by a car dealership and a bank on the west side of Manhattan.(Submitted)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are investigating the theft of a pickup truck and criminal use of a financial card reported over the weekend by a car dealership and a bank on the west side of Manhattan.

According to Riley County police officials, officers filed a report for theft and criminal use of a financial card around 9:45 a.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of Anderson Avenue.

The victims were listed as Robbins Motor Company and Union State Bank.

The report indicated a 30-year-old man stole a black 2017 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck and made unauthorized transactions with a credit card.

The estimated loss was approximately $34,243.

Anyone with information may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-(785) 539-7777.

