Resolution that honors Father Emil Kapaun passes U.S. Senate

(KWCH 12)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Moran-Marshall-backed resolution that honors Father Emil Kapaun has passed the U.S. Senate.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says a resolution introduced by him and Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) that honors the late Father Emil Kapaun has unanimously passed the U.S. Senate.

“As a Kansan and fellow veteran, I know well the honorable work Father Kapaun did for our troops and our great nation. I am honored that my first resolution as a U.S. Senator honors Father Kapaun and I thank my colleagues for their full support,” said Senator Marshall. “Father Kapaun truly is a national hero and I am relieved his remains were finally returned home.”

“Father Kapaun is an American hero whose selfless actions inspired his fellow soldiers and continues to inspire generations of Kansans today,” said Senator Moran. “In 2011, I introduced legislation to bestow Father Kapaun with the Medal of Honor, and I am pleased to sponsor this resolution today to further recognize him for his tremendous service to our country.”

To see the full resolution, click here.

