Rain Thunderstorms Move Out Tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thunderstorms will continue to roll through Northeast Kansas late this afternoon into the early evening. Some lightning and possibly some small hail should be all that becomes of these as they move out towards the east into Missouri where some storms could intensify along I-70 between Kansas City and St. Louis.

The rain is cleared out of our area by tonight with lows dipping near 40 degrees. Tomorrow will be dry but mostly cloudy with rain chances building back in for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. There is a SLIGHT(2/5) risk for severe storms for portions of south central and southeast Kansas with this next system. Northeast Kansas is included in a MARGINAL(1/5) risk and will likely see some strong storms as well overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday morning with the main threats being small hail and possibly some gusty winds with one or two storms. There is also a LOW tornado threat associated with Tuesday night’s storms.

Slight Risk for portions of Kansas (WIBW)

Highs Wednesday should be near 50 degrees reaching a chilly low of 35. We could also see a rain and snow mix on Thursday morning before we finally clear things up. Highs passing 60 degrees for the weekend with the first day of spring being this Saturday.

Tonight: Rain and storms come to an end. Mostly cloudy skies with low near 41 degrees.

Tomorrow: Drying out with skies remaining mostly cloudy. High near 57.

Tomorrow Night: Rain and thunderstorms develop and expand into northeast Kansas early Wednesday morning. Low temperature around 43.

Rain and thunderstorms Tues. night - Wed. morning (WIBW)

