Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff searching for stolen UTV, trailer

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a stolen UTV and trailer.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, March 15, it responded to the 4600 block of K-99 Highway in rural Wamego with a report of a stolen white 2001 GMC G2500 van with an attached silver 2008 Titan 18 inch flatbed dovetailed trailer that held a black 2008 Polaris Ranger XP 900 EPS UTV.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is believed the vehicles were taken around 6 a.m. on Monday. It said it was able to recover the van on Monday in Jackson Co. from the Potawatomi Tribal Police. However, it said the trailer and UTV are still missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Captain Darrin Stewart at the Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353 or leave a tip on the Crime Stoppers link at www.ptsheriff.com.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.