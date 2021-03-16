Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, 2 held in shooting at Boise State University

The university’s BroncoAlert messaging system warned the campus community that there had been a...
The university's BroncoAlert messaging system warned the campus community that there had been a shooting in the vicinity of Jade Hall, which is a student housing building.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in Boise, Idaho say they’re holding two suspects in a fatal shooting near a Boise State University student housing complex.

Police tweeted that officers responded to a call about shots fired at around 11:30 Monday night.

They found a victim who was taken to a hospital and died.

Officers also searched the surrounding area and took two suspects into custody.

The university’s BroncoAlert messaging system warned the campus community that there had been a shooting in the vicinity of Jade Hall, which is a student housing building.

A second alert urged people to shelter in place. An all-clear message was sent less than an hour after the initial alert.

