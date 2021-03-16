One year later, Silver Lake native shares lessons learned recovering from COVID

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One year ago, Eric Goodman struggled to breath. Today, he’s amazed at the body’s ability to heal.

“Here we are a year later, and I’m probably healthier now than I was 25 years ago,” he said.

Goodman, a Silver Lake native, woke up March 15th, 2020 with a fever and trouble breathing. His wife took him to a hospital near their home in Shawnee.

“At that point, getting a COVID test was pretty rare,” Goodman recalled. “They had to send a courier out from the Dept. of Health and Environment over in Topeka just to bring the test to me.”

Goodman spent four and a half days in the hospital, before they sent him home, still awaiting his test results, but thinking, with his young age and low risk factors, he’d be better off resting at home. Two and a half days later, his symptoms worsened. He would end up the ICU, in a coma, spending 13 days on a ventilator.

Now 44-years old, the married father of two realizes he wasn’t as low a risk as he perhaps thought.

“I was slightly overweight. I wasn’t eating a very healthy diet. I wasn’t exercising. My sleep was all over the map. I just wasn’t taking good care of myself - and I don’t think you can discount the importance of that,” he said.

When he finally walked out of the hospital, Goodman resolved to change that. His walks led to runs. Three blocks became three miles.

“I’m one of those people, that when something bad happens to you, I tend to make the most of the situation. I did the same thing here,” he said. “Rock bottom became a firm foundation on which to grow and yeah, there was some mornings that running hurt.”

Six months after leaving the hospital, the lungs that once needed a machine’s help carried Goodman through his first half marathon distance, 13.1 miles. His second a week ago was even faster.

Goodman says self-care is a lesson everyone should keep from this past year, rather than seeing working through illness as some sort of badge of honor.

“Now that we’ve proven we can work from home and do zoom meetings and take care of email from the back porch on a nice day, then why not take advantage of those things now that we have the ability to do that? If you’re not feeling well, don’t go to the office. If your kids aren’t feeling well, then they can stay home and do their schoolwork virtually,” he said.

Goodman says the same goes for all those cleaning and sanitizing habits both individuals and businesses have undertaken, noting he’s used more hand sanitizer this past year than he probably has his entire life.

One thing Goodman never took for granted was his faith. He says it’s now stronger than ever.

“Just recognizing that every day we have here is a gift and we ought to treat it as such,” he said. “It’s been a humbling experience. It make you appreciate just how important family and friends are.”

Goodman plans to run his first full marathon, 26.2 miles, on April 10th, which is the one year anniversary of coming home from the hospital.

