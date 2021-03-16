One injured in three-vehicle crash Monday in Geary County

MILFORD, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to an area hospital following a three-vehicle collision Monday morning in Geary County, officials said.

The crash was reported at 11:25 a.m. Monday at the intersection of US-77 and K-57 highways. The location was about three miles south of Milford.

According to Geary County sheriff’s officials, Nam Nguyen, of Junction City, was driving his 2017 Ford Escape north on US-77 when he entered the intersection and collided with a 2007 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck that was being driven west on K-57 by Phillip Boller, of Junction City.

Sheriff’s officials said the collision caused the Ford to collide with a 2010 Jeep Wrangler being driven by Tyler Merkle, of Fort Riley, as it was stopped in the southbound left-turn lane on US-77.

A passenger in the Ford, Daysy Gomez, of Junction City, was reported to be injured and was transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

The Ford and Jeep were damaged and were removed from the scene by wrecker. The Dodge pickup truck was damaged but was removed from the scene by the owner.

