Olpe brings home two state basketball titles

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OLPE, Kan. (WIBW) - First it was the Lady Eagles.

“Sometimes it’s luck and a whole lot of hard work that our school put in.” Macy Smith, Olpe senior point guard, said.

“They’re such an enjoyable group to be around that you wanted great things to happen for them.” Jesse Nelson, Olpe Girls Basketball Coach, said.

Then the Olpe boys were next.

“It’s always good to win one but it’s even better to win two.” Jordan Barnard Olpe senior forward, said.

“The moment I tried to see is just watch those kids and their faces and see them just have that excitement come through and it’s special.” Chris Schmidt, Olpe Boys Basketball Coach, said.

At the State Basketball Championship, Olpe capped off a special weekend adding two new trophies to an already packed trophy case.

“I had one spot still for a state trophy,” Schmidt said. “Well, over spring break next week, I know what I’m doing. I’ve got to readjust the whole section and move them out because we’ve got two to put in there.”

When searching for a source of the success, two obvious factors stand out.

“You know, the community support is outstanding so that just made the event, made the atmosphere for the kids really special.” Nelson said.

From the arrival. To the celebration at home. The Eagles have the backing of the community.

“It makes it even more meaningful being able to share it with just our school and our community and our team and our coaches and everyone.” Smith said.

The second source comes from a seed planted early on.

“I think winning state really helps get other kids involved with the sport,” Barnard said. “Maybe even like the sport more and maybe be a championship one day too.”

From little Eagles watching their older heroes soar.

“That’s a big part of our success,” Schmidt said. “It’s just the next one up and they don’t want to let anyone down. They want to be the one that continues what we’re doing.”

