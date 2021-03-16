Milk and Honey celebrates one year anniversary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Milk and Honey is celebrating one year in business.

The East Topeka coffee shop marked the occasion with a performance from Topeka High School’s drumline. The store opened just as the COVID-19 pandemic began in the United States. Co-owner Darlene Morgan admits opening a business at the start of a global pandemic had its difficulties, but she credits the store’s drive-through for keeping the store afloat.

Morgan and her co-owner Chris Hartman decided to open Milk and Honey on the east side of town because they wanted to bring the community together and draw attention to the need for local businesses in East Topeka. “Our goal is definitely to bring Highland Park together with Shawnee Heights, and I think we’re doing that,” Morgan said. Both Highland Park and Shawnee Heights high school students are painting murals on opposite sides of the Milk and Honey building; work on those will be starting soon.

Milk and Honey is located at 2200 SE 29th St.

