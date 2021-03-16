Advertisement

K-State continues to urge students, staff to get COVID-19 vaccine

(AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University continues to urge the K-State community to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Kansas State University says it continues to encourage faculty, staff and students to get the COVID-19 as it becomes available to them. It said vaccines are being distributed by various programs at the federal, state and county levels.

According to the University, those that wish to get vaccinated should register through the county they live in and Lafene Health Center or look for appointments through local pharmacies and health care providers.

K-State said it encourages the community to register now, regardless of the current phase of distribution. It said those that register should get the vaccine from the first provider that contacts them.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine at K-State, click here.

