Judge orders new trial for Albert Wilson

KWCH Breaking News
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KWCH) - A Douglas County District Court judge ordered a new trial in the case of Albert Wilson.

In 2016, a jury convicted Albert Wilson of rape two years ago. A 17-year-old girl said Wilson raped her after meeting him at a bar.

Wilson has maintained his innocence throughout the case. Last year, the Kansas Court of Appeals sent the case back to Douglas County District Court to determine if Wilson’s counsel was ineffective.

Following Tuesday’s hearing, the judge ordered that Wilson be transported back to Douglas County for pre-trial release. Wilson’s attorneys and the state are due back in court on March 23 to discuss a new trial date.

