Jefferson County commissioners vote to change mask mandate

OSKALOOSA, Kan. (WIBW) - A change is coming to the mask mandate in Jefferson County.

With the number of coronavirus cases declining, Jefferson County commissioners on Monday voted 2-1 to move from a mandate to “highly recommending” that people continue to wear masks in public places, according to KAIR Radio.

The decision, which takes effect Tuesday, over-rides Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order regarding masks in public places.

As a result of Monday’s vote, members of the public entering Jefferson County offices will continue to be required to wear masks, However, unless they are serving a customer, county employees won’t have to wear masks as long as they are able to maintain social distance.

KAIR says cities, schools and businesses can have their own orders regarding face masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

KAIR said Jefferson County has seen a decrease in the number of coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

