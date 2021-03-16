Funding still available for City of Topeka COVID-19 Basic Needs Assistance Program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There is still funding available for Topekans through the City’s COVID-19 Basic Needs Assistance Program.

The City of Topeka says funding is still available for the COVID-19 Basic Needs Assistance Program, which began in 2020. It said the Housing Services Division created COVID-19 assistance programs to help with basic needs for Topekans that have been impacted by the pandemic. It said the federal dollars have been and continue to be a great resource for those struggling. It said it has helped 232 residents since the program started.

According to the City, applications for the Basic Needs Assistance Program started to be accepted on Dec. 1, 2020, and only 31% of the funds have been committed and expensed since. It said 232 applications have been approved with over $620,000 in funds having been paid. It said 46% of the funds have been committed and expensed for an average of $2,713 per approved household.

“The need for rent and utility assistance has never been so needed in our community. With the eviction moratorium ending soon, we need to focus on those most vulnerable people negatively affected by COVID” said Corrie Wright, Division Director of Housing Services.

The City said the Operation COVID-19 Basic Needs Assistance Program is a foreclosure/eviction mitigation and utility shutoff prevention program created by the City and administered by the Community Resources Council. It said $1.5 million in CARES Act funds are available to qualified applicants to help pay expenses and keep residents housed with utilities.

According to the City, the program is by appointment only and applicants are required to be residents of the City of Topeka, have COVID-related outstanding bills after March 2020 and make no more than 100% of the area median income. It said appointments can be scheduled over the phone from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 785-233-1365. It said if the line is busy, applicants should leave their name and phone number and CRC staff will get back them to schedule an appointment.

