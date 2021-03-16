Ft. Riley Henry Drive construction delayed

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - The construction project on Henry Drive has been delayed by two days.

Fort Riley says the start date for the reconstruction project on its Henry Drive has been postponed from March 22 to March 26.

According to the military base, the project runs from Smoky Hill Rd. to Ray Rd. and requires the closure of this stretch of Henry Drive until November. It said during the construction project, traffic will be detoured around Marshall Army Airfield.

Ft. Riley said the Henry Access Control Point and Visitor Control Center will stay open throughout the construction.

According to Ft. Riley, Henry Drive gives access to the base from I-70, Exit 301.

