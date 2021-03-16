Advertisement

Foggy conditions limit visibility Tuesday morning in Topeka area

Fog shrouded the Statehouse dome Tuesday morning in downtown Topeka. This photo was taken...
Fog shrouded the Statehouse dome Tuesday morning in downtown Topeka. This photo was taken around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday looking south from S.W. 6th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Foggy conditions were limiting visibility Tuesday in the Topeka area.

Thick fog was present around 4 a.m. in the capital city, with visibilities of less than a quarter-mile in some areas.

The fog began to lift a bit by 9 a.m. Tuesday, but still was thick enough to shroud the upper half of the Statehouse dome from two blocks away in downtown Topeka.

The National Weather Service issued a Dense Fog Advisory for much of northeast Kansas on Tuesday morning.

Highs on Tuesday should make it to the upper-50s to lower-60s in the Topeka area.

A chance for rain is likely overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, with a possibility of severe weather including hail and strong winds.

Stay tuned to 13 NEWS for the latest weather updates.

