Foggy conditions limit visibility Tuesday morning in Topeka area

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Foggy conditions were limiting visibility Tuesday in the Topeka area.

Thick fog was present around 4 a.m. in the capital city, with visibilities of less than a quarter-mile in some areas.

The fog began to lift a bit by 9 a.m. Tuesday, but still was thick enough to shroud the upper half of the Statehouse dome from two blocks away in downtown Topeka.

The National Weather Service issued a Dense Fog Advisory for much of northeast Kansas on Tuesday morning.

Highs on Tuesday should make it to the upper-50s to lower-60s in the Topeka area.

A chance for rain is likely overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, with a possibility of severe weather including hail and strong winds.

