Fellowship Church will have a mobile vaccine clinic throughout April

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -At the beginning of March, Fellowship church partnered with Shawnee County Health Department to have a mobile clinic visit locations and provide the vaccine.

The mobile clinic will continue into April---with the Johnson and Johnson one-shot vaccine.

“Starting April 2nd and for every Friday we are going and we are going to have the Johnson and Johnson shot and that is going to be by appointment,” said Pastor, Johnathan Sublet

You will have to contact the Shawnee County Department to schedule a time.

“People can sign up by emailing the Shawnee County with their first and last name and she will be able to get them on the schedule and we are looking to vaccinate 72 people every Friday,” he said.

If not having an ID is an issue---Fellowship will allow people to come in and fill out an application.

“On March 31st from 1 to 5 we are going to have volunteers here going to help us start getting people signing up to get a city id”

A city ID does not take place of a state ID---but it will allow someone to get their vaccine.

“The City of Topeka with their hearts have created this thing called the city ID which is a picture ID used around the city to help people get the basic needs that they need,” Sublet said.

