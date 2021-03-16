Fellowship Church Hi-Crest offering weekly vaccination clinic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fellowship Church Hi-Crest is doing its part to help vaccinate Topekans against COVID-19.

At the beginning of March, the church partnered with the Shawnee County Health Department to hold a mobile clinic vaccine clinic at the church every Friday until April 2.

The clinic will be vaccinating about 72 people each week with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

To sign up for the clinic, email carriedelf@snco.us with your name and phone number.

