Fellowship Church Hi-Crest offering weekly vaccination clinic

By Marissa Ventrelli and Reina Flores
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fellowship Church Hi-Crest is doing its part to help vaccinate Topekans against COVID-19.

At the beginning of March, the church partnered with the Shawnee County Health Department to hold a mobile clinic vaccine clinic at the church every Friday until April 2.

The clinic will be vaccinating about 72 people each week with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

To sign up for the clinic, email carriedelf@snco.us with your name and phone number.

