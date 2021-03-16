Families affected by COVID could be eligible for statewide rental, utility assistance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Families affected by COVID-19 could be eligible for a statewide rental and utility assistance program.

Governor Laura Kelly says the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation launched its Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance program on Monday, March 15, which provides rent, utility and internet assistance to individuals and families that have been financially impacted by COVID-19.

“Keeping Kansans in their homes and businesses – and ensuring they have access to the high-speed internet needed for telehealth, telework, and virtual school – has been a top priority for my administration since day one,” Governor Kelly said. “This program will be critical in ensuring Kansans can stay secure in their homes, stay warm, and maintain access to the internet.”

According to Gov. Kelly, the program offers tenants up to 12 months of financial help with current or past due rent and past-due utility and internet bills, including electric, gas, water, sewer, trash removal and home energy services. She said renters can apply for help with all, some or any of the services offered.

Gov. Kelly said both the tenant and landlord are required to apply online. She said if the applicant meets the eligibility criteria, KHRC will make payments on the tenant’s behalf directly to the landlord or service providers.

In 2020, Gov. Kelly said KHRC administered the Kansas Eviction Prevention Program, an almost $20 million rental assistance initiative that supported Kansans financially impacted by COVID. She said in about one month the program was in statewide operation and received applications from over 10,000 Kansans and over 4,000 landlords, ultimately serving over 21,000 residents.

“Home has always been a place of shelter, but during the pandemic, it’s become so much more,” Ryan Vincent, KHRC’s Executive Director, said. “The outpouring of interest we saw in the KEPP program demonstrated the tremendous need COVID has created across our state. We’re so pleased to offer not just rent, but also utility and internet assistance so we can keep Kansans safely housed and connected when they need it most.”

According to Gov. Kelly, the KERA program will serve Kansans, except those living within the city limits of Wichita. She said Wichita residents can apply for assistance through the Wichita Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

