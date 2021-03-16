Topeka Fire crews battle three arson fires at Whispering Pines apartments

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire crews say three separate fires set Monday evening at Whispering Pines Apartments were all intentionally set.

TFD says crews responded just after 5 p.m. Monday to 5801 SW Candletree Dr., off SW 21st on Westport Dr. They found light smoke inside the building, and kept the fire from spreading.

While they were fighting that fire, a second fire was reporting in the apartment building at 5810 SW Candletree Dr. As they took care of that incident, a third fire was reporting in the building at 5811 SW Candletree Dr. Fire crews used an aerial ladder to rescue two people from a second-story deck from the third building, but no one was hurt.

Investigators say all three fires are believed to be arson. The total dollars loss is estimated at $21,200, all but $200 of that due to structural damage.

Last Friday, firefighters responded to a small fire in the same complex that they ruled arson.

Anyone with information on who was behind the fires should contact Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers, 785-234-0007.

