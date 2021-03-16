Advertisement

Topeka Fire crews battle three arson fires at Whispering Pines apartments

Whispering Pines Apartments
Whispering Pines Apartments(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire crews say three separate fires set Monday evening at Whispering Pines Apartments were all intentionally set.

TFD says crews responded just after 5 p.m. Monday to 5801 SW Candletree Dr., off SW 21st on Westport Dr. They found light smoke inside the building, and kept the fire from spreading.

While they were fighting that fire, a second fire was reporting in the apartment building at 5810 SW Candletree Dr. As they took care of that incident, a third fire was reporting in the building at 5811 SW Candletree Dr. Fire crews used an aerial ladder to rescue two people from a second-story deck from the third building, but no one was hurt.

Investigators say all three fires are believed to be arson. The total dollars loss is estimated at $21,200, all but $200 of that due to structural damage.

Last Friday, firefighters responded to a small fire in the same complex that they ruled arson.

Anyone with information on who was behind the fires should contact Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers, 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kelly announces Kansas American Rescue Plan
Kansas head coach Bill Self watches player introductions before an NCAA college basketball game...
Jayhawks named 3-seed in NCAA Tournament
One person was reported to have been injured in a hit-and-run crash early Monday at N.W. Gordon...
One person injured early Monday in North Topeka crash
Kansas moving to Phases 3 and 4 of vaccine distribution
Marked road
I-70 closed in Goodland due to winter weather

Latest News

Olpe brought home both the boys and girls state basketball championships. Holding true to the...
Olpe brings home two state basketball titles
Eric Goodman is marking one year since a COVID battle that had him on a ventilator for 13 days.
One year later, Silver Lake native shares lessons learned recovering from COVID
Eric Goodman is marking one year since a COVID battle that had him on a ventilator for 13 days.
Silver Lake native marks first anniversary of COVID battle
Olpe brings home two state basketball titles
Olpe brings home two state basketball titles
USD 345 Board of Education began discussions at their school board meeting on Monday night...
USD 345 approved community task force to possibly change district’s name at school board meeting