Crews extinguish intentionally set fire late Monday in southeast Topeka

A woman was found with life-threatening injuries after an intentionally set church fire Sunday...
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews extinguished an intentionally set fire late Monday in southeast Topeka, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. Monday at 641 S.E. 35th Terrace.

According to Topeka Fire Marshal Todd Harrisonl first-arriving crews found no smoke or flames coming from the single-story residence.

However, crews did find a smoldering fire on the exterior of the house.

The blaze was quickly extinguished and the individuals who were inside the residence were able to make it outside safely on their own.

A Topeka fire investigator was called to the scene. Harrison said the preliminary investigation determined the fire to be incendiary in nature, or intentionally set.

The estimated loss was $2,500, all of which was associated with the structure.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

