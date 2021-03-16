Chiefs re-sign RB Darrel Williams, release Damien Williams

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs are welcoming back one running back, while releasing another.

The Chiefs announced Tuesday they have re-signed Darrel Williams.

Darrel is BACK! pic.twitter.com/tHOQLjzE5C — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 16, 2021

Meanwhile, veteran running back Damien Williams, who opted out this past season, has been released from the team.

Damien Williams scored the game-sealing touchdown in Super Bowl LIV. The move to release him creates more than $2 million in salary cap space.

“The way Damien stepped up in 2018 and 2019 will be remembered forever in the #ChiefsKingdom. THANK YOU!” the team tweeted Tuesday.

We have released RB Damien Williams.



The way Damien stepped up in 2018 and 2019 will be remembered forever in the #ChiefsKingdom. THANK YOU! pic.twitter.com/spu4rE7PNz — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 16, 2021

