Chiefs re-sign RB Darrel Williams, release Damien Williams
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs are welcoming back one running back, while releasing another.
The Chiefs announced Tuesday they have re-signed Darrel Williams.
Meanwhile, veteran running back Damien Williams, who opted out this past season, has been released from the team.
Damien Williams scored the game-sealing touchdown in Super Bowl LIV. The move to release him creates more than $2 million in salary cap space.
“The way Damien stepped up in 2018 and 2019 will be remembered forever in the #ChiefsKingdom. THANK YOU!” the team tweeted Tuesday.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.