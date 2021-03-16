Advertisement

Chiefs re-sign RB Darrel Williams, release Damien Williams

Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams, right, pulls away from San Francisco 49ers' Jimmie Ward on...
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams, right, pulls away from San Francisco 49ers' Jimmie Ward on his way to the final touchdown during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(KY3)
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs are welcoming back one running back, while releasing another.

The Chiefs announced Tuesday they have re-signed Darrel Williams.

Meanwhile, veteran running back Damien Williams, who opted out this past season, has been released from the team.

Damien Williams scored the game-sealing touchdown in Super Bowl LIV. The move to release him creates more than $2 million in salary cap space.

“The way Damien stepped up in 2018 and 2019 will be remembered forever in the #ChiefsKingdom. THANK YOU!” the team tweeted Tuesday.

