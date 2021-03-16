Advertisement

Chief Justice appoints one to Kansas Judicial Council

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Chief Justice Marla Luckert has appointed a judge to the Kansas Judicial Council.

Kansas Courts says Chief Justice Marla Luckert has appointed Chief Judge Amy Harth to fill an unexpired term on the Kansas Judicial Council. It said Harth will complete the term, which ends on June 30, 2023.

According to the Court, Harth is the chief judge of the 6th Judicial District, which is made up of Bourbon, Linn and Miami counties.

The Court said the Judicial Council reviews the administration of justice in Kansas. It said the Council can make recommendations to the Supreme Court or the Kansas Legislature for changes to rules or laws.

According to the Court, the Council can be asked to draft legislation and court roles, as well as produce books and manuals, publish legal forms for use in state courts and prepares jury instructions.

The Court says the chief justice of the Supreme Court appoints eight of the 10 members of the Council. It said the chairs of the House and Senate Judiciary Committees are also members. It said Luckert chairs the council and other members are as follows:

  • Judge Stephen Hill, Court of Appeals;
  • Chief Judge Kim Cudney, 12th Judicial District, composed of Cloud, Jewell, Lincoln, Mitchell, Republic, and Washington counties;
  • Kellie Warren, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee;
  • Fred Patton, chair of House Judiciary Committee;
  • Victor Braden, Topeka attorney;
  • Joseph Jeter, Hays attorney;
  • James Robinson Jr., Wichita attorney; and
  • Sarah Bootes Shattuck, Ashland attorney.

