Advertisement

Biden to hold first formal news conference next week

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will hold his first formal news conference on March 25 at the White House, press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.

Biden is the first president in decades to go this long without holding a formal question and answer session with reporters. He has opted to take questions about as often as most of his recent predecessors, but he tends to field just one or two informal inquiries at a time, usually in a hurried setting at the end of an event.

It reflects a White House media strategy meant both to reserve major media set-pieces for the celebration of a legislative victory and to limit unforced errors from a historically gaffe-prone politician.

The White House has faced escalating pressure to hold a press conference, and his delay sparked Republican attacks. Psaki had previously said Biden would hold a news conference before the end of March.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The KBI is assisting the Osage Co. Sheriff's Office investigate a suspicious death in Burlingame.
KBI assisting Osage Co. Sheriff with homicide investigation
Kansas moving to Phases 3 and 4 of vaccine distribution
Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Sullentrop was arrested for DUI on Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Senate Majority Leader arrested for DUI
One person was reported to have been injured in a hit-and-run crash early Monday at N.W. Gordon...
One person injured early Monday in North Topeka crash
For many Kansans, problems persist with trying to file for unemployment benefits on the Kansas...
Engineers dive into KDOL issues, hope new info. can help Kansans missing payments

Latest News

The victims were returning home from a large livestock market in Banibangou, near Niger’s...
Gunmen kill at least 58 in attack on Niger market sellers
The Brown Co. Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for Robert Anderson.
Sheriff’s Office issues Silver Alert for Brown Co. man
Before both jurors were selected, the defense attorney for Derek Chauvin filed a motion to...
Battle over Floyd’s 2019 arrest highlights key trial issue
President Joe Biden speaks to the gathered media members upon arrival at the White House in...
In Pennsylvania, Biden showcases aid to small businesses