53 applications approved for City Utility Loan Program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State Treasurer’s Office has approved 53 applications for the City Utility Loan Program.

Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says 53 applications that total over $69.5 million have been submitted and approved for the City Utility Low-Interest Loan Program. He said all 53 applicants will get approval letters from his office today.

“Our office stepped up to the challenge to keep the lights on for Kansans across the state,” said Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers. “To no fault of their own, the February winter freeze put a strain on so many cities and caused a financial panic. Today’s announcement is a testament to our commitment to supporting Kansans, especially in times of need.”

According to Rogers, who also serves as Kansas’ Lieutenant Governor, the City Utility Low-Interest Loan Program was established in early March to allow for up to $100 million of idle funds to be loaned to any city in Kansas that has gotten extraordinary electric or natural gas costs during the extreme cold weather during February. He said cities have up to 10 years to pay the loans back. He said the funding cannot be used to pay electric or gas utility bills that the city would otherwise pay as a customer.

Rogers said cities that get application approval letters will have five business days to sign the approval notification. He said if the signed approval notice is not returned within five business days, the approved loan amount will be given to other applicants.

According to Rogers, his office is still accepting applications and new ones will be evaluated on a first come first serve basis. He said if funds are not available, applicants will be put on a waiting list in the order in which their application was received.

Cities that have been approved include, but are not limited, to the following:

Lindsborg

McClouth

Denison

Ottawa

Osage City

Eskridge

Burlingame

Auburn

Alma

To see a full list of accepted cities, click here.

Cities can complete their application materials here.

Residents that struggle to pay their utility bills can click here to learn more about the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.