Two taken to Emporia hospital after U-turn crash on Kansas Turnpike

By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 6:40 AM CDT
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Oklahoma residents were taken to an Emporia hospital following a crash Sunday evening that occurred when a motorist was attempting to make a U-turn on the Kansas Turnpike in Butler County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 5:03 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 35 on the turnpike, about 15 miles south of Emporia.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the collision occurred when the driver of a 2018 Buick Encore that was traveling south on the turnpike attempted to make a U-turn through a break in the turnpike’s concrete barrier wall.

A 2008 Honda Civic that was in the left southbound lane then struck the Buick, the patrol said.

The driver and passenger in the Honda, both from Oklahoma City, were reported to have minor injuries and were transported to Newman Hospital in Emporia. The driver was identified as Aaron Kouri, 24, and the passenger was identified as Mercedes Kouri, 25. The patrol said both were wearing their seat belts.

The driver of the Buick, Brenda Fritzke, 60, of Watertown, Minn., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Fritzke was wearing a seat belt.

