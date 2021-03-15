One person injured early Monday in North Topeka collision

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was reported to have been injured in a crash early Monday on the city’s north side, authorities said.

The collision was reported around 7 a.m. Monday at the southwest corner of N.W. Gordon and Topeka Boulevard.

The location was at the north end of the Topeka Boulevard Bridge.

A maroon Jeep sport utility vehicle and a silver Toyota Camry car collided at the intersection.

Initial reports indicated the incident was a hit-and-run collision and that a person from the Jeep fled on foot from the scene.

Authorities said one person was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a Topeka hospital. The person’s injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Southbound lanes on the Topeka Boulevard Bridge were shut down for about a half-hour as crews responded to the scene.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

