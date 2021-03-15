One person injured early Monday in North Topeka collision
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was reported to have been injured in a crash early Monday on the city’s north side, authorities said.
The collision was reported around 7 a.m. Monday at the southwest corner of N.W. Gordon and Topeka Boulevard.
The location was at the north end of the Topeka Boulevard Bridge.
A maroon Jeep sport utility vehicle and a silver Toyota Camry car collided at the intersection.
Initial reports indicated the incident was a hit-and-run collision and that a person from the Jeep fled on foot from the scene.
Authorities said one person was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a Topeka hospital. The person’s injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.
Southbound lanes on the Topeka Boulevard Bridge were shut down for about a half-hour as crews responded to the scene.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
