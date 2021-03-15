Advertisement

Topeka native Gary Woodland withdraws from tournament due to COVID-19

Woodland was set to play in The Honda Classic
Gary Woodland chips off the 17th green during the final round of the U.S. Open Championship...
Gary Woodland chips off the 17th green during the final round of the U.S. Open Championship golf tournament Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) (KY3)
By Jared Broyles
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka native and PGA player Gary Woodland has tested positive for COVID-19. He has since withdrawn from play in The Honda Classic March 18-21. The tournament has a $7 million purse.

Woodland made the announcement Monday on Twitter, posting: “I’m grateful to be feeling good and disappointed to not be in the field this week. I’m working with the TOUR in regards to safely returning to competition and hope to be back soon.”

Woodland is a Shawnee Heights graduate who went on to play basketball at Washburn University before transferring to KU for golf.

