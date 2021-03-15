Topeka Musician Oz Zuniga plays concert for LULAC

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local saxophonist Orlando “Oz” Zuniga visited Topeka’s LULAC Center for a mini-concert on Monday.

Zuniga plays all kinds of music, from rock to soul to blues, but he says his favorite genre is smooth jazz, so that’s what he decided to play for the folks at LULAC, combined with a bit of rock and blues.

LULAC’s clients, most of whom have been vaccinated against COVID-19, enjoyed dancing and tapping along with the music.

Zuniga says the pandemic has been very hard on his career, but he noted how music can play an important role in healing from hardship. “Music is the heart and soul of the human spirit,” he said, “without it, I don’t think we would be able to exist.”

LULAC serves seniors in the Topeka community.

