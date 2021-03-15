Advertisement

Sunday night fire causes estimated $15,000 damage to North Topeka home

A fire late Sunday caused an estimated $15,000 in damage to a home at 310 N.E. Paramore,...
A fire late Sunday caused an estimated $15,000 in damage to a home at 310 N.E. Paramore, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An electrical fire that broke out late Sunday caused an estimated $15,000 in damage to a North Topeka home, authorities said.

The blaze was reported around 10:30 p.m. Sunday at a residence at 310 N.E. Paramore.

Topeka Fire Marshal Todd Harrison said first-arriving crews found light smoke coming from the single-story home.

Firefighters then extinguished the fire, keeping it contained to the house where it started.

Harrison said all of the home’s occupants were able to make it outside safely before fire crews arrived.

A preliminary investigation determined the cause of the fire to be accidental in nature and caused by an electrical problem at the residence.

Of the estimated dollar loss, $12,000 was to the structure and $3,000 was to its contents.

Harrison said working smoke detectors were found in the house.

No injuries were reported.

