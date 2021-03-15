Shawnee County sets dates for combined Phase 3 and 4

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly announced Monday afternoon that the state would move to a combined Phase 3 and 4 starting March 22nd. However, some counties like Shawnee County will still need to spread residents out over several weeks. Individuals eligible for Phase 4 in Shawnee County will begin being vaccinated, Monday, April 12th.

The Shawnee County Health Department currently receives a weekly, finite vaccine allocation from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment based on population within the Phase. Right now, Shawnee County is allocated 3,510 doses per week. SNCO has not yet learned of an increase to its current weekly allocation with the addition of Phases 3 and 4.

· Monday, March 22, 2021 - Shawnee County will expand vaccination to persons aged 16-64 with medical risks that increase the severity of COVID-19 (see below).

· Monday, April 12, 2021 - Shawnee County will expand vaccination to all individuals eligible through Phase 4; including critical workers who cannot work remotely.

Any individual who has a qualifying medical condition may now schedule an appointment at any vaccination location in Shawnee County.

Qualifying medical conditions for individuals aged 16-64 (based on the KDHE Vaccine Prioritization by Population Guidance and CDC - People with Certain Medical Conditions):

· Cancer (any personal history)

· Cerebrovascular disease (aneurysm, arterial stenosis, stroke/TIA, vascular malformation)

· Chronic kidney disease (any stage)

· Chronic lung disease (moderate or severe asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis or pulmonary fibrosis)

· Cigarette/cigar smoking or vaping (active use)

· Down syndrome

· Heart conditions (arrhythmia, cardiomyopathy, congenital heart disease, coronary artery disease, heart failure, high blood pressure or pulmonary hypertension)

· Immunosuppression (chronic corticosteroid/immunomodulator use, congenital/acquired immune deficiencies, history of solid organ/blood/bone marrow transplant or HIV)

· Liver disease (alcohol-related, chronic hepatitis B or C, cirrhosis, fatty liver)

· Neurologic conditions (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or motor neuron disease, dementia, Guillain-Barre syndrome or autoimmune/inflammatory neuropathy, multiple sclerosis, myasthenia gravis)

· Obesity/Overweight (BMI > 25)

· Pregnancy

· Sickle cell disease

· Thalassemia

· Type 1 or Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus (diet controlled or requiring medication)

Visit KDHE’s Find My Vaccine tool to find the closest location near you.

