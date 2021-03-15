Advertisement

6 earthquakes on Sunday, scientist says it’s a normal occurrence

By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - People are ready to get off the ride called Wichita’s epidemic of earthquakes.

On Sunday, multiple earthquakes hit the area in the span of 12 hours from a 2.2m to 4.0m, according to the Kansas Geological Survey.

Senior Scientist Rick Miller with the KGS says it is just a natural occurrence.

“Can relate this back to a mechanic when he’s trying to get a bolt loose, it’s really really tight he’s pulling, pulling and pulling and pretty soon it pops,” Miller said. “That’s kind of what we have going on here is the earth is squeezing and pushing and pulling itself in the deep subsurface.”

The two most recent earthquakes included the strongest and the weakest of the day. The Kansas Geological Survey measured the strongest at a magnitude of 4.0, that struck Eastborough at 6:08 P.M. The weakest was reported by the USGS, measuring at a magnitude of 1.8, near Bel Aire at 10:01 P.M.

