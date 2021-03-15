Republican retirements in U.S. Senate cause for concern for GOP

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The growing number of Republican senators announcing their retirements is a growing concern for the GOP. This past week Missouri’s Roy Blunt became the fifth U.S. senator to say he will not be seeking another term.

Incumbents often have an advantage--something the GOP won’t have when it comes to winning those five seats. Washburn political expert Dr. Greg Armstrong says we can likely expect a lot of party in-fighting; particularly as we wait to see what role former President Donald Trump will play.

Dr. Armstrong says it’s best for Republicans to play it safe--not supporting candidates with more extreme views. While Democrats will likely need to select more moderate candidates if they want to pick up Republican-held seats.

“With the five retirements we’ve had thus far, it definitely gives Dems a better chance, gives them better odds to possibly pick up a Senate seat in North Carolina and also pick up a Senate seat in Pennsylvania,” Armstrong explained to 13 news. “Now, obviously in Alabama where you have a Republican senator retiring, that’s not going to matter so much.”

Dr. Armstrong says Republicans must worry that they could see a repeat of the 2010 midterms when the party lost seats they had once considered safe.

