Reports: KU’s Jalen Wilson to miss first round of NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS (WIBW) - KU guard Jalen Wilson did not travel to Indianapolis with the team Monday for the NCAA Tournament and is expected to miss their first-round game, according to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

The Jayhawks withdrew from last week’s Big 12 Tournament Friday after announcing a player tested positive for COVID-19.

KU, a 3-seed, will tip off against Eastern Washington in the first round 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

Wilson averages 12.1 points and 8.2 rebounds.

Head coach Bill Self said Sunday he expects David McCormack and Tristan Enaruna, who missed to Big 12 Tournament due to COVID protocols, will be eligible to play by the start of the NCAA Tournament.

KU has not confirmed Wilson will miss the first round. This story is developing; 13 NEWS will provide updates here as they become available.

