Reports: Chiefs to sign former Patriots’ OL Joe Thuney to five-year, $80 million deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Chiefs will have some help on their offensive line this season.

ESPN’S Adam Schefter and the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport report the Super Bowl LIV champions are signing former Patriots offensive lineman Joe Thuney to a five-year, $80 million contract.

New #Chiefs guard Joe Thuney’s five-year, $80 million contract includes $32.5M fully guaranteed at signing over the first two years, plus an injury guarantee that converts to full in 2022, per source. That brings the practical guarantee at signing to a whipping $48 million. 💰💰 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2021

The All-Pro guard has been called for just three total penalties over the past two seasons, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

The Chiefs released starting offensive tackles Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher last week.

