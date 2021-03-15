Reports: Chiefs to sign former Patriots’ OL Joe Thuney to five-year, $80 million deal
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Chiefs will have some help on their offensive line this season.
ESPN’S Adam Schefter and the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport report the Super Bowl LIV champions are signing former Patriots offensive lineman Joe Thuney to a five-year, $80 million contract.
The All-Pro guard has been called for just three total penalties over the past two seasons, per ESPN’s Field Yates.
The Chiefs released starting offensive tackles Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher last week.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.